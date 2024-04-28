Carmelo Hayes Comments On Being Drafted To Smackdown, Says He’s Destined For Greatness

Carmelo Hayes was drafted to Smackdown on last Friday’s episode and says that fans of the blue brand can expect great things from him. During an appearance on The Smackdown Lowdown, Hayes hyped up his main roster arrival.

He said: “I mean, I went into this thing, win or loss, you know I wanted to make that statement and at the end of the day, I know I’m destined for greatness. Going against a guy like Cody Rhodes, WWE champ for a reason. You know, I might not have made it through, I might not have beat Cody Rhodes, but I shot from the logo and I’ll tell you what, I hit rim on that. Look, they could have picked anybody. There’s a room full of thems, but they came and they picked me second in the first round because they know that Carmelo Hayes is him.”