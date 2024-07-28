Cary Silkin Clarifies Comments About ROH Under Tony Khan, Gives His Hope For Company’s Future

Cary Silkin recently clarified some previous comments he’d made about ROH under Tony Khan and talked about the company’s future. Silkin, the former owner of ROH, was quoted earlier this month as saying about the company, “Right now, it’s like no one cares at all. I don’t care how much money Tony Khan has. It’s not being treated very well.”

Silkin spoke with Mark O’Brien for WrestleMobs and expanded on his comments, saying that there was more to his initial quote. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his previous comments: “It’s unbelievable how that quote got picked up. What they left out, if you listen to the show, I also said, ‘Hey, I’m happy everyone’s got a place to work, and I’m sure Tony Khan will get Ring of Honor on television. He’s a busy man.’ For me saying, ‘Well, nobody really cares about it,’ how can they? It’s not in a position…listen, I’ve met Tony Khan, he’s an awesome guy. My friends all work for me. Yes, he gets criticized by all these fucking podcasts and this and that. But hey, deep down, he’s a good guy, and I know damn well his intentions for Ring of Honor will be as best as possible. How can he manage everything? It’s insanity.”

On his hopes for the company’s future: “Once again, Tony Khan’s a good guy, and he’s got a lot of stuff on his plate. But what I would like to see is, you’ve got Jay Lethal, you’ve got Taven, Bennett, Roderick Strong, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Dalton Castle, Mark Briscoe, there’s probably another ten names, Shane Taylor, and a number of other names that I’m leaving off the list. These are guys that were all associated with Ring of Honor, and I never was a booker, but these names I see on the card, alright, I get it, years have gone by. But if you have these names of legacy, use them. I would feel better as opposed to Gravity and whoever, but it’s okay. It’s okay. It’s a different thing. My friend Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are still the announcers. Bobby Cruise, who I’ve known for too long, god bless him, he’s still there and he’s doing really well with AEW. We left off Samoa Joe and Bryan Danielson. So if there’s a Ring of Honor pay-per-view, use them. It’s so obvious. But they’re in other programs. But whatever. That’s my selfish thinking.”