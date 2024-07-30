Cary Silkin Says Supercard of Honor 2022 Was The Last Great ROH Show

In an interview with WrestleMobs (via Fightful), former ROH owner Cary Silkin gave some thoughts about the current state of the brand and what he felt was the last great show. Supercard of Honor 2022, the show that transitioned between the Sinclair years and current ownership under Tony Khan, was his pick.

He said: “When Tony [Khan] bought it, I was there at that transition show [Supercard of Honor 2022]. I got to go in the ring, present the belts with FTR, good guys. That was the last great Ring of Honor show. I’ve got a little story from that show. Remember the unreal match between The Briscoes and FTR? I was told, remember the Bucks came in at the end? I was told, ‘Hey Cary, if you give these guys the belts, do it quick and get out of the ring.’ Because I could barely get in it. I’m like, ‘Alright, no sweat.’ So one, two, three. Briscoes are down, FTR is down. I drag my ass into the ring. Bobby Cruise gives me the belts, I go over to FTR, and they’re selling. I knew [to] give them the belts, up or down, and get the hell out of there. So that’s what I do. I give the belt to Cash, and I give the belt to Dax. As I start to make a step, Dax, still on the ground, he grabs my arm. He goes, ‘I want you to raise our hands.’ I’m like, ‘Alright.’ So they came up, and he was very respectful, and he wanted that moment. I guess for him, it was, ‘Oh, Cary Silkin is raising our hands.’ So that was a really special thing. They’re good guys.“