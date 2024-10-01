Cash Wheeler Says Adam Copeland & Beth Phoenix Are His ‘Wrestling Parents’

Cash Wheeler recently discussed his friendship with Adam Copeland & Beth Phoenix, calling them his “wrestling parents.” The FTR member spoke on Close Up with Renee Paquette about the two being influences on his career and how he’s known them for over a decade.

“Adam and Beth have been my wrestling parents for 12, 13 years now,” Wheeler said (per Wrestling Inc). “I met Adam when he first moved to Asheville, [North Carolina] in 2009 actually. We became friends over time. He was still world champion, all these things, and he took the time to give me advice without me even having to ask him. He just wanted to help.”

He continued, “Before I ever had anything to offer those people, they went out of their way to make sure I was learning and had stuff. They took care of me. That’s just what they do. Then eventually him and Beth got together. I was there for the beginning of their relationship, so cute. Adam was like ‘I think Beth likes me.'”

Copeland is currently out of action due to the broken leg he suffered at AEW Double or Nothing in a match against Malakai Black.