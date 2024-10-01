Cash Wheeler Launches GoFundme For Hurricane Helene Relief In Asheville

AEW’s Cash Wheeler has launched a GoFundme to help relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina. The FTR member posted to Twitter to announce the GoFundMe, writing:

“For anyone that’s asked how to help, if they can help,we’ve created a GoFundMe to continue with help getting supplies to those in need. Share or donate. If you can’t give money, any supplies are greatly appreciated.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to those affected by the hurricane.

https://x.com/CashWheelerFTR/status/1840814678056058995