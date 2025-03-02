wrestling / News

Cassie Lee Returns To The Ring at SMASH Wrestling Event

March 1, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Peyton Royce WWE Cassie Lee Image Credit: WWE

Cassie Lee has been out of the ring since October of 2023 but made her return at a SMASH Wrestling event today. She defeated Alexia Nicole at the event, before challenging Smash Women’s Champion Jody Threat for April. She added that Jessie McKay would join her.

