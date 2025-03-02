wrestling / News
Cassie Lee Returns To The Ring at SMASH Wrestling Event
March 1, 2025 | Posted by
Cassie Lee has been out of the ring since October of 2023 but made her return at a SMASH Wrestling event today. She defeated Alexia Nicole at the event, before challenging Smash Women’s Champion Jody Threat for April. She added that Jessie McKay would join her.
Cassie Lee calls out Jody Threat for the Smash Wrestling women's title in April and she's bringing Jessie McKay with her! pic.twitter.com/IM11umIAgW
— Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) March 1, 2025
