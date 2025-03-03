wrestling / News
Cassie Lee Says She Won’t Be Alone Next Time She Wrestles In Smash Wrestling
March 3, 2025 | Posted by
Cassie Lee returned to wrestling at a Smash Pro Wrestling event, facing Alexia Nicole.
After the match, she challenged Smash Women’s Champion Jody Threat for a match in April, stating she’d be bringing Jessie McKay with her.
Lee then thanked Smash Pro Wrestling on Twitter/X and hinted at her next appearance. She wrote, “Thanks @smashwrestling for having my first match back in a year & a half! Next time, I won’t be alone 😉♥️.”
