Cassie Lee Says She Won’t Be Alone Next Time She Wrestles In Smash Wrestling

Cassie Lee returned to wrestling at a Smash Pro Wrestling event, facing Alexia Nicole.

After the match, she challenged Smash Women’s Champion Jody Threat for a match in April, stating she’d be bringing Jessie McKay with her.

Lee then thanked Smash Pro Wrestling on Twitter/X and hinted at her next appearance. She wrote, “Thanks @smashwrestling for having my first match back in a year & a half! Next time, I won’t be alone 😉♥️.”