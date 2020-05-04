wrestling / News

Billions Cast & Crew Praise Becky Lynch Following Episode Airing

May 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Smackdown Live 4-9-19

The cast and crew of Showtime’s Billions took to Twitter to praise Becky Lynch after her appearance on the show. After the episode aired, which featured Lynch playing herself in a motivation appearance at the show’s Axe Capital, show creator Brian Koppelman posted to Twitter to praise her work along with cast members Kelly AuCoin, Sarah Stiles, and Kevin L. Johnson, and the show’s Twitter account:

