Billions Cast & Crew Praise Becky Lynch Following Episode Airing

The cast and crew of Showtime’s Billions took to Twitter to praise Becky Lynch after her appearance on the show. After the episode aired, which featured Lynch playing herself in a motivation appearance at the show’s Axe Capital, show creator Brian Koppelman posted to Twitter to praise her work along with cast members Kelly AuCoin, Sarah Stiles, and Kevin L. Johnson, and the show’s Twitter account:

There she is The FUCKING MAN! @BeckyLynchWWE just killing it. We all kind of lost our minds at how kick ass she was. Also, getting the word KayFabe on Billions really feels good. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) May 4, 2020

You were fantastic. So f***ing on point. And it was great to launch the season with you. Thanks, Champ. #Billions @SHO_Billions @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/8aZC2Uonh1 — Kelly AuCoin (@KellyAuCoin77) May 4, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen… THE MAN! Funny as hell, awesome one set, and great to work with. She nailed it. Great to meet you @BeckyLynchWWE Thanks for coming to play!#Billions @SHO_Billions pic.twitter.com/EGN0rJYuIw — Kelly AuCoin (@KellyAuCoin77) May 4, 2020

This was 💯 as cool to watch in real life as it is watching it now. And she did it SO MANY TIMES! @SHO_Billions @BeckyLynchWWE — Sarah Stiles (@Lulubellestiles) May 4, 2020