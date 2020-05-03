Footage of Becky Lynch Portraying Herself on Billions (Video)

– As previously noted, Becky Lynch did a guest spot on the Showtime series, Billions. You can check out some footage of Becky Lynch, portraying herself on the show, that’s surfaced online below. In the clip, Lynch pretends to get into a fight with Wendy Rhoades at Axe Capital. Lynch then kips up and provides a motivational speech for the workers.

It’s also being rumored that Lynch has a role in an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. It’s unknown what film she might appear in.