Cedric Alexander & Ashante Thee Adonis Join Forces As New Tag Team

Cedric Alexander and Ashante Thee Adonis are teaming up, as revealed in a WWE Digital Exclusive after Smackdown. WWE posted the video on Friday atfer Smackdown that featured the two taking aim at the WWE tag team division (before bickering with each other). You can check out the video below.

Alexander and Ashante were both previously in tag teams with Shelton Benjamin and Top Dolla, respectively. Benjamin and Dolla were released from WWE in September.