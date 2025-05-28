Cedric Alexander Says He Questioned Re-Signing With WWE When He Saw The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

In an interview with Knockouts and 3 Counts (via Fightful, Cedric Alexander admitted he questioned his choice to sign a new deal with WWE when he saw the Hurt Syndicate show up in AEW. Since then, Alexander was released from the company and has expressed interest in joining his former teammates again.

He said: “My immediate thought when I — so, when I even realized MVP showed up (at) AEW and then Shelton (Benjamin), I was like, ‘Ah, man. I shouldn’t have re-signed that last contract, huh?’ That was something I had dreamed of doing so I was like, ‘Aw man, should I have really re-signed that last contract?’ I was like, ‘Ah, it’d be fun. It’ll work out.’ If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be kind of thing and I kind of just be happy for the boys and they’re doing their thing at another place and I was just happy for ‘em, and then, oh! I get released. I’m like, ‘Oh! So maybe it is meant to be. This is something that I can really look forward to,’ and then I realized that MJF is trying to make his way in there. I was like, ‘Alright, well…’ let it play out. Let it play out. I’m sure they’ll get tired of his shenanigans because he’s MJF. Of course, he’s gonna screw everything up. You know how he works. He’s gonna get the big head, like he always does… MVP trusts him for a little bit so I’m like, alright, cool, whatever… I don’t trust him.“