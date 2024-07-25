Celeste Bonin Reflects On Divas Title Reign, Names Best Match Of Her Career

Celeste Bonin recently looked back at her run with the WWE Divas Championship and named her pick for the best match of her career. The former Kaitlyn had a 153 day with the Divas Championship in 2013 but only defended the title four times during her run. She lost the title to AJ Lee at Payback 2013, and she spoke about the title run and the match in her appearance on Developmentally Speaking. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On her Divas Title run: “When I did win the title, the heat or the hotness of it started to fade away and I didn’t really have anything super significant. I think I had a little bit of a storyline with Tamina, I loved wrestling her because she was really strong and physical and I loved our matches and we all had a bit of love and respect for each other. Once Eve was gone, it was her and Tamina that I was pretty much wrestling at the live events and stuff like that. It just kind of fizzled out a little bit. When AJ and I started having all of our feuds and storylines, it definitely picked back up but it was more towards the end of my title run.”

On her match with Lee: “The match where I lost the title to AJ at the pay-per-view was the match of my career for many reasons. It was just so significant and a symbol of everything that I had gone through, everything I had worked through. To have that moment with her, we were really close and we had gone through a lot together, a lot behind closed doors, a lot of struggle. For us to have that match and for it to feel the way it felt and to have the outcome that it did, it was like a dream come true. It was the best match of my career. It’s funny, the best match of my career was losing a title but it was so significant, especially for her to be winning the title after her whole story and what wrestling was for her and the impact she had on the industry. It was so valuable, such a valuable moment in my life.”