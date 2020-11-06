Chad Gable Weighs In On His Shorty G Character, Where It Started to Go Wrong

Chad Gable’s “Shorty G” gimmick is one of the ones fans have been most vocal in their complaints of in WWE as of late (RETRIBUTION aside), and Gable shared his thoughts on it on After the Bell with Corey Graves. Gable began to play the character after he made it to the finals of the 2019 King of the Ring tournament and was mocked by King Corbin for his height. Gable then took on the Shorty G nickname that Corbin referred to him, taking it as a name to be proud of which lasted until he shed it last month on Smackdown. You can see highlights of the discussion and the full audio below:

On how he felt about Shorty G: “I always ask for opportunities. I’ve been in Vince’s office, I talk to the writers, everybody. I’m asking constantly for opportunity; that’s what I want. And when I finished the King of the Ring, it was explained to me that this is the direction we’re going. ‘We’re going to be playing off the short thing going forward, including the Shorty G name.’ And look, I’m not the type of guy that is going to go in, ask for an opportunity and then when given it, complain about it. Or say ‘I don’t want that opportunity; I want the opportunity I want.’ That’s just not my philosophy on life. I got what I wanted, which was an opportunity. Now, is it the perfect ideal situation, what I wanted? No. I — in amateur wrestling, me being short was not a thing, because I was on a team with 55-kilo guys, 60-kilo guys that are like five foot one, not even five foot. So I was on the taller end of all my teams, you know what I mean? So, it was fine. I just got the opportunity I asked for.”

On where he thought it went wrong: “It started going a little off the rails when I’m doing segments or backstage things, or I’m in the ring with guys that I’m taller than. Or we’re doing an interview backstage, and I’m the tallest person in the interview. I’m like, ‘Something ain’t quite right here,’ you know? So look, I’m not going to poo-poo any opportunity that I’m given. I’m going to try, I’m gonna give it like, every ounce of energy I have. Because I love this and I’m committed to this.”

