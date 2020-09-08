Championship Wrestling From Hollywood made its return to TV on Monday with original content, and it was the first showed booked by Aron Stevens aka Damien Sandow in WWE. You can watch the full replay on FITE TV. Here are the full results, courtesy of PWInsider:

*Ray Rosas defeated Erik Watts for the Hollywood Heritage Championship

*The Friendship Farm defeated Jose Santiago & Jack Cartwright

*Dan Joseph defeated EJ Sparks to retain the United Television Championship

*Papo Esco defeated Frankie Frank

* Clark Connors & Danny Rivera & Will Allday defeated UWN Tag Team Champions Adrian Quest & Andy Brown & Arizona State Champion Ray Rosas when Static turned on Rosas