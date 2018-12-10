Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Taping Results 12.10.18 (SPOILERS)

Credit Christopher Dean and Pwinsider.com:

Double Platinum (the newly turned heel Suede Thompson and Chris Bey) vs. WATTS and mystery partner (well not if you’re on the west coast) Both Bey and Thompson came out in Fila gear and lots of heat. The crowd regulars called them Double Plastic. Eric Watts came out and pointed to the entrance ramp and his Wakanda Vice partner Scorpio Sky comes out to return to CWFH. Great back and forth match with the fan favorites picking up the victory. Double Platinum got a lot in and were treated like they were on par with Sky and Watts who have done it all. The know how to make their home team talents look good.

Next up was a Women’s division match between fan favorite Ayoka Muhara vs. “The Bae Killer” Heather Monroe. Muhara is a powerhouse that is fluid and quick in the ring. Monroe seemed to rely heavily on guile and strategy but never really backed down even though she wasn’t as strong. First part of the match Muhara took it to the haughty Monroe but after a too strong move on the ropes Monroe took control like a good heel does. She worked on various limbs to take the more powerful Muhara down but soon she made a comeback and try to vanquish Heather with her trademark running power slam, but Heather kicked out. More back and forth with Muhara having to kick out. But in the Muhara got the win with a second running power slam to score the win. Good match.

Next match was the ladder match for the Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Heritage Championship. The challenger Uptown Andy Brown (who the fans serenade with a song called Uptown…Andy Brown) vs Double Champion Royce Isaacs (also the United Television Champion) with his manager Jamie Iovine. Good bout. Not sure on the choice of ladders as they were different than most promotions, but the guys made it work. It wasn’t a current day ladder match where sometimes the ladder becomes more important. The spots were less but no more less impactful. The match focused on the rivalry as it should. Both men worked hard and took damage. Royce looks like a million Bucks and can work. Brown had the crowd in his hand. After throwing Iovine into Isaacs Brown climbed up the ladder to a sure victory but that no good Double Platinum returned beat up Brown and helped Isaacs up the ladder to retain his Title. They seem to form a new heel faction with Iovine and Isaacs much to the chagrin of the crowd.

Hour 2 started off with NJPW LA Dojo young boy Karl Fredrikson vs. CWFH stalwart Ryan Taylor. Great technical match with lots of holds. Taylor to me is an underrated talent and deserves a push at the National level if he wanted it. The bad part for a lot of these talents as has been discussed is being on the west coast sometimes the east coast promotions won’t always bring them in. But maybe their association with the NWA will change this. Sorry about the tangent. Frederick’s got the surprise win with a modified crab. NJPW’s Shibata stood off to the side with a kendo stick. Hmm. Tough love approach. Lucky for Karl he didn’t disappoint.

Next up if I remember is a tag match with the return of former Tag Team Champions Champs the Friendship Train Jervis Cottonbelly (if you don’t read his Tweets you should. His candidness on his mental health issues are inspiring) and his former The Hobo. Yes, his gimmick is the ride the rails drifter type. Recently he’s been a conspiracy theory heel, but it appears Cottonbellys’s friendship won him back to the good side. I know it’s a lot of backstory but it’s important. So, their opponents are a Howdy Price (PWG announcer Dino Winwood) who’s is like an evil Cal Worthington (yes, it’s a SoCal reference but look it up on Google you won’t be disappointed) with one of his masked charges. Jervis starts off first and faces off in a comedy exchange with Price. Wrestling singlet straps are pulled down (which being a big dude myself Howdy please don’t do ever again I won’t repeat some of the choice comments on his ample chest) and comedy ensues. Price runs away to tag in his man. He beats Jervis down but he’s able to make the hot tag to Hobo who cleans house……of everyone. He clotheslines poor Jervis and gives him a sound thrashing. Hobo smiles at his handiwork and leaves poor Jervis in a heap. Jervis is helped to the back and we could hear him ask “Why?” pitifully. Poor Jervis.

Next up was a Battle Royal to determine the last entrant in the annual Percy Pringle III Cup. For those who don’t know, in the early days of the company he was instrumental in the early days of the show and was the manager of Eli Drake then known as Shaun Ricker. Pringle helped many in this promotion go on to larger companies, so in his honor Dave Marquez runs this tournament. Forgive me for not knowing everyone here but the winner was a young wrestler Brandon Cutler. The winner of the PP3 Cup gets a future Heritage Championship Match. In the middle of this was a storyline of former Vermin members Ryan Taylor chasing off Kevin Mortinson who in turned eliminated his RockNes and Vermin partner Yuma.

Nico Marquez evil son of Dave (in storyline) comes out and informs us the scheduled match of Pretty Boy Peter Avalon and Tim Storm won’t be taking place as Avalon has beaten him and he needs to work his way back up to his level. In reality, Avalon had surgery after getting injured, so this necessitated this storyline twist. Tim Storm beat them both up and got his hands on Nico.

Not sure why this match happened but Bateman with the amazing Sarah Wolf and Adrian Quest teamed up against NJPW Young Boys Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin. Originally Socal mainstay Ray Rosas was supposed to team with Quest. Both teams had issues with each other which would come into play. Quest being young and hot headed started out great, but his hubris got the better of him. He was thoroughly worked over by Connors and Coughlin, but he eventually made the hot tag to Bateman who cleaned house but again just as Bateman was going to deliver his finisher Quest tagged himself in. In the confusion he was trapped and tapped out. Bateman afterwards shoves him and got in his face but ultimately just left him.

I might have the next matches out of order, FYI.

Sam Shaw vs. National Champion Willie Mack. Mack has been looking lean and mean lately and didn’t disappoint. Neither did Shaw as he kept up with Willie. Good back and forth match with lots of false finishes but Mack retained with two Stunners in a row.

The Main Event Bad Dude Tito Escondido vs. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion The National Treasure Nick Aldis. Great match. Tito is a great worker and the hometown hero who’s been Heritage Champion. They had great chemistry and had a hard-hitting match. Good spot as Nick in a mocking way held the ropes open for Tito after he threw him out. Tito came in. They shook hands and Aldis walloped him. Later, Tito lofted the ropes for an embarrassed Aldis. He quickly walked away knowing a receipt was due. After beating on each other Aldis retained with a Cloverleaf. Both eventually shook hands after the match. Aldis took the mic and mentioned he was happy to win but no matter how long he holds the Ten Pounds of Gold he can’t shake the feeling he has unfinished business. He calls out Tim Storm. He tells him he needs to know he can beat him when both are 100% and without bamboozling him. But there’s a catch…. Storm must agree to it being his last shot. He wants Tim to fight with the highest of stakes and to have that fire in his eyes. Not the sad Papa Storm look. Aldis walked off. Storm clapped but didn’t offer an answer. That probably was not for CWFH Milestone but for the Ten Pounds of Gold Series.