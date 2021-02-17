Changes Made To NJPW Road to Castle Attack Tour Due To Earthquake & Tetsuya Naito Knee Injury

During today’s Road to Castle Attack, Tetsuya Naito came out to announce that he had a knee injury and would not be competing. He was set to team with SANADA against Kota Ibushi and Yuji Nagata, which was changed to a match between SANADA and Nagata. It is unknown how long he’ll be out, but he’s still advertised for the February 19 event.

Meanwhile, NJPW has announced that the February 21 tour event has been cancelled due to the earthquake in Fukushima last Saturday. The event had been set for Fukushima’s Toyota Crown Arena. The announcement reads:

Sunday February 21 was set to see night seven of the Road to Castle Attack tour in Fukushima’s Toyota Crown Arena. After an earthquake near Fukushima struck on Saturday February 13, the venue has incurred some damage, and in the interests of safety, New japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the difficult decision to cancel the event.

Ticket holders will be refunded, with a refund procedure to be made available soon. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to the event, and appreciate your understanding.