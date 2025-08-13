Charles Robinson Gets Bitten By a Bat

WWE referee Charles Robinson revealed on his Instagram on Wednesday morning that he was bitten by a bat at 2AM and ended up in the emergency room where he received six shots.

“Great way to start the morning. 2:00am and got bit by a bat. That’s right a bat! 4 hours later in the ER and six shots. #animalattacks #hospital.”

The bat bite comes shortly after Robinson was tackled by John Cena at WWE Night of Champions and speared by Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which resulted in a rib injury.