Charlie Dempsey vs. Timothy Thatcher Set For WWN Supershow

November 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWN

NXT’s Charlie Dempsey is heading to WWN to face Timothy Thatcher. WWN Live announced on Tuesday that the No Quarter Catch Crew member will battle Thatcher at WWN Supershow on December 15th, as you can see below.

Dempsey, the NXT Heritage Cup Champion, is also set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII this weekend.

