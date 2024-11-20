wrestling / News
Charlie Dempsey vs. Timothy Thatcher Set For WWN Supershow
November 19, 2024 | Posted by
NXT’s Charlie Dempsey is heading to WWN to face Timothy Thatcher. WWN Live announced on Tuesday that the No Quarter Catch Crew member will battle Thatcher at WWN Supershow on December 15th, as you can see below.
Dempsey, the NXT Heritage Cup Champion, is also set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII this weekend.
BREAKING NEWS! Timothy Thatcher returns to a WWN ring for the first time in 5 years on Sunday, December 15th at WWN Supershow: Battle For The Belts 2024 where he'll face NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey!!!
Tickets, Info & Live Stream at https://t.co/bOsh5CCCpa! pic.twitter.com/uKAffADAHZ
— WWNLive (@WWNLive) November 20, 2024