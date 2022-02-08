Charlie Haas on There Being a Report He Died After His Concussion, What Motivated His Comeback

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to wrestler Charlie Haas, who discussed his recent return to the ring. Below are some highlights.

Charlie Haas on there being a report that he had died after he suffered a concussion on Impact: “Someone reported that I died, so that helped the Charlie Haas is not dead t-shirt sales. That was unfortunate because the story about that it was like, ‘Charlie Haas fatally killed,’ and, my mom saw that, my ex-wife saw that, my kids saw it, people like Shelton. They were trying to get ahold of me, I didn’t die. It was unfortunate, but I am good, I am here. It is weird. I felt bad, it was harder on my family when they read that and they couldn’t get ahold of me. Especially after my brother dying, that’s something, my mom doesn’t want another son dead. It was unfortunate, but I am here, man, which is good.”

On the way his career previously ended: “I walked away and I look back and there are things I regret, like, ‘man, I wish I could have finished differently.’ Then I see people like Jericho, who’s still in the ring, Christian, Edge making a comeback. Then if you look at other sports, even though Tom Brady just retired, you see guys around my generation, my age, they’re able to work at a high-level, a professional level. Up in their 40s, even in their 50s.”

On getting back into shape: “I’ve kept in shape, I know there are people questioning, ‘oh he got really skinny,’ and I was coaching and doing amateur wrestling, it’s a different environment where you’re not bulking up. But I am healthy now, I put my weight back on, so that helps a lot, and I’m excited, man. I never lost that desire, and I cannot wait just to see what the next chapter is in my life.”