wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Defeats Asuka on Smackdown to Win Women’s Championship (Highlights)
– Charlotte Flair threw a wrench into Asuka’s plans for a Smackdown Women’s Championship defense at WrestleMania, defeating her on Smackdown to take the title. As you can see in the pics and clips below, Flair faced off with Asuka on tonight’s show to claim her eighth women’s championship in the company and her third reign with the Smackdown championship.
The win ends Asuka’s reign at 100 days, having won the championship from Becky Lynch in a match at TLC that also included Flair. With Flair being in the Triple Threat match for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, the plan is not currently clear. The main event could now be a unifier for the Smackdown and Raw Women’s Championship, Flair could go on to defend the title herself and leave Lynch and Rousey to have a solo match or the triple threat match could be only for the Raw Women’s Championship, with Flair’s title no longer on the line.
Ok… so…. THIS is happening!
In a #WrestleMania rematch, @WWEAsuka defends her #SDLive #WomensChampionship against @MsCharlotteWWE RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/imIhgMM7X3
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2019
Were you ready for THIS, @MsCharlotteWWE? #SDLive #WomensTitle @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/PvqPxcILhE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 27, 2019
.@MsCharlotteWWE EARNED the title of #TheQueen. #SDLive #WomensTitle @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/mvv7a3yYI2
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2019
It's QUEEN vs. EMPRESS as @MsCharlotteWWE battles @WWEAsuka for the #SDLive #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/lImPi3Ic0q
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2019
YES, QUEEN. 👑 #SDLive #WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/JtEI8hUGiH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 27, 2019
😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮@MsCharlotteWWE has DEFEATED @WWEAsuka to become the NEW #SDLive #WomensChampion! #SDLive #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/9FF3aUiLj7
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2019
Figure 8-time champ! #SDLive #WomensTitle #AndNew @MsCharlotteWWE
👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/7QgGPdsiCd
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Madison Rayne Says Scarlett Bordeaux Has No Shame In Showing Her Sex Appeal
- Vince Russo Says “Vindictive” WWE Picked Baron Corbin as Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania Opponent As Way of Punishing Him For TNA
- Big Show Reveals That The Undertaker Once Texted Him a Picture of His Genitals
- Taryn Terrell Appears as Mud Wrestler in Netflix’s Motley Crue Biopic (Pics)