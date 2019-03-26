Charlotte Flair Defeats Asuka on Smackdown to Win Women’s Championship (Highlights)

– Charlotte Flair threw a wrench into Asuka’s plans for a Smackdown Women’s Championship defense at WrestleMania, defeating her on Smackdown to take the title. As you can see in the pics and clips below, Flair faced off with Asuka on tonight’s show to claim her eighth women’s championship in the company and her third reign with the Smackdown championship.

The win ends Asuka’s reign at 100 days, having won the championship from Becky Lynch in a match at TLC that also included Flair. With Flair being in the Triple Threat match for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, the plan is not currently clear. The main event could now be a unifier for the Smackdown and Raw Women’s Championship, Flair could go on to defend the title herself and leave Lynch and Rousey to have a solo match or the triple threat match could be only for the Raw Women’s Championship, with Flair’s title no longer on the line.