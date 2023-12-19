Charlotte Flair Has Re-Signed With WWE

Charlotte Flair is out of action after tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus two weeks ago on SmackDown in a match with Asuka, but before being sidelined, she inked a new WWE deal.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select , Flair agreed to a contract extension with WWE. It’s believed to be a multi-year deal. The news was something WWE Hall of Famer Madusa had said on her podcast recently, but not confirmed until now.

Flair’s deal is the first since the TKO merger as it got done before Rey & Dominik Mysterio re-signed with the company.

Flair signed for a huge money increase compared to her previous deal with a travel bus included that is believed to be one of the highest-paid deals to a woman in WWE history.