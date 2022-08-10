Charlotte Flair Set for Next Episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions This Month

– Peacock has announced that Charlotte Flair will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions later this month. The new episode will debut on Friday, August 19 on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else (h/t Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Matt Black).

Charlotte Flair has been on an indefinite hiatus from WWE since losing the SmackDOwn Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last May. WWE has not yet announced when she will be returning to TV.