Chase Owens Has Signed A New Deal With NJPW

It was noted earlier this week that Chase Owens’ deal with NJPW expired on January 31, making him a free agent. He wasn’t free for long, as he announced on his Twitch stream (via Fightful) that he’s signed a new deal with New Japan.

He said: “I’m going to be in New Japan Pro Wrestling for a long freaking time. I’m not going anywhere. I’m ‘for life’. The money I’m given is worth the sacrifice. I’m not going to say exactly how long. My last contract was two years. It was way longer than two years. I’m 31 now. I’m going to be damn near 40 when my contract comes up.”

He noted that he will leave to return to NJPW on February 24.