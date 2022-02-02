wrestling / News
Chase Owens Has Signed A New Deal With NJPW
February 2, 2022 | Posted by
It was noted earlier this week that Chase Owens’ deal with NJPW expired on January 31, making him a free agent. He wasn’t free for long, as he announced on his Twitch stream (via Fightful) that he’s signed a new deal with New Japan.
He said: “I’m going to be in New Japan Pro Wrestling for a long freaking time. I’m not going anywhere. I’m ‘for life’. The money I’m given is worth the sacrifice. I’m not going to say exactly how long. My last contract was two years. It was way longer than two years. I’m 31 now. I’m going to be damn near 40 when my contract comes up.”
He noted that he will leave to return to NJPW on February 24.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Recalls Himself and Jeff Going to Wrestler’s Court Over Airplane Incident
- Davey Richards Denies Doing Adult Films, Addresses Explicit Content That Leaked Online
- Shane McMahon Rumored to Have Booked Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Receiving Heat Backstage
- Royal Rumble Matches Reportedly Affected By Triple H & TJ Wilson’s Absences