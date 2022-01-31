wrestling / News

Various News: Chase Owens Announces End of NJPW Contract, Reality Series With Brie Bella Begins Tomorrow, WWE Twitter Compares Kay Lee Ray to Shawn Michaels

January 31, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW - New Japan Pro Wrestling, El Phantasmo, Harold Meij Chase Owens Image Credit: NJPW

– In a post on Twitter, Chase Owens announced that today was the final day of his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He debuted for the company in 2014. His last match was at Wrestle Kingdom 16, night two, on January 5.

The Real Dirty Dancing, FOX’s new reality competition series that features Brie Bella, will debut tomorrow. It runs for four episodes.

– WWE posted a new comparison video on Twitter, showing Shawn Michaels and Kay Lee Ray delivering superkicks.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brie Bella, Chase Owens, NJPW, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading