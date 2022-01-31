wrestling / News
Various News: Chase Owens Announces End of NJPW Contract, Reality Series With Brie Bella Begins Tomorrow, WWE Twitter Compares Kay Lee Ray to Shawn Michaels
January 31, 2022 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Chase Owens announced that today was the final day of his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He debuted for the company in 2014. His last match was at Wrestle Kingdom 16, night two, on January 5.
Todays the final day of my njpw contract.
— chase owens (@realchaseowens) January 31, 2022
– The Real Dirty Dancing, FOX’s new reality competition series that features Brie Bella, will debut tomorrow. It runs for four episodes.
– WWE posted a new comparison video on Twitter, showing Shawn Michaels and Kay Lee Ray delivering superkicks.
Clearly @Kay_Lee_Ray has been taking notes from @ShawnMichaels. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7MpmkKsM9m
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WWE Royal Rumble 2022, Drew McIntyre Return Kept Return Secret
- Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet
- Roman Reigns on How He’d Address Vince McMahon Over Dropping the WWE Universal Title
- Backstage Details on Vince McMahon Changing Plans for WWE Royal Rumble 2022