Kay Lee Ray on How Her Husband Got Her to Start Watching Wrestling

– Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge recently spoke to WWE NXT Superstar Kay Lee Ray, who discussed her career and how she got into wrestling. Below are some highlights.

Kay Lee Ray on how she got into wrestling: “My story is a bit different to most other wrestlers you’ll speak to. I didn’t watch wrestling, it wasn’t something I tuned into every week. It was actually something my husband, Stevie Xavier, got me into back when we were 15. When I started watching wrestling, I started training too. So it all came at once for me.”

On her advice about wrestling: “If you think wrestling is not for you – give it a try, because I would love to go back and watch all those years of wrestling that I missed. I just thought I wouldn’t like it, but now it consumes my life and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I’ve worked really hard to get the life I have, but I’ve worked hard in a job that I love so that makes it all worth it.”

On being proud of where she is: “I’m incredibly proud of where I am. I was really lucky a few years ago I got to compete in WWE’s first ever women’s War Games match, which is two rings set up together surrounded by a steel cage, working in two teams.”