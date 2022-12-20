Chavo Guerrero Jr. Denies Claim That He’s Appearing For Canadian Indie Promotion

An independent promotion out of Canada tried to tease that Chavo Guerrero Jr. was appearing at their shows, only to have the WWE alumnus shoot the claim down. Guerrero posted to his Twitter account on Monday morning to clarify that despite Christian National Wrestling Exhibition Alliance promoting him as appearing for them, it wasn’t happening.

Guerrero wrote:

“To whom it may concern, I, Chavo Guerrero Jr. Will Not be appearing for CNWEA (Christian National Wrestling Exhibition Alliance). They have never made contact with me or my manager, but were advertising me for an upcoming show.”

Guerrero has been busy working on TV shows like Young Rock and films like The Iron Claw, and hasn’t appeared in wrestling since Supercard of Honor in April.