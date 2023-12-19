Chavo Guerrero Jr. On What Made Him Step Back From Wrestling

Chavo Guerrero Jr. hasn’t competed as a full-time wrestler in a number of years, and he explained why in a recent interview. Guerrero told Chris Van Vliet on the latter’s Insight podcast that he realized following his WWE release in 2011 that the full-time road schedule wasn’t for him anymore.

“At that time we were on the road 250 days a year,” Guerrero recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “There was one year on the road, I was 300 days that year, so I was only home 65 days that year. So, I was like, I can’t do that anymore, not just mentally but my body.”

Guerrero has since moved on to Hollywood, where he’s worked as a wrestling coordinator for a number of shows and films including Young Rock, GLOW, and the upcoming The Iron Claw. He has made occasional wrestling-related appearances though, including a run in AEW as the “executive consultant” for Andrade El Idolo.