Chelsea Green Added To Women’s Title Match At NWA Hard Times 3

The NWA has announced that Chelsea Green has cashed her shot and was added to the women’s title match at NWA Hard Times 3. She will face KiLynn King and champion Kamille. The updated lineup includes:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus

* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green

* NWA National Championship: Cyon (c) vs. Dak Draper

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship: The Fixers (c) vs. The Spectaculars

* NWA World Television Championship: AJ Cazana vs. Jordan Clearwater

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate

* EC3 vs. Thom Latimer

* Nick Aldis vs. Odinson

* Mercurio, Jake Dumas & Jax Dane vs. Anthony Mayweather, JTG & The Pope

* Hawx Aerie vs. TBD

* Davey Richards vs. Colby Corino