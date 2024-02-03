Chelsea Green on Her First Year Back in WWE, Jordynne Grace’s Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance

– During a recent interview The Ten Count’s Steve Fall with WrestlingNews.co, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green spoke about competing in the Royal Rumble last weekend, Jordynne Grace’s surprise appearance, and more. Below are some highlights:

Chelsea Green on if she knew Jordynne Grace would appear: “No, I didn’t and I was so mad at her. I told her, ‘I can’t believe I was texting you and you didn’t tell me.’ When I say I had no clue, I truly, you know, we all sit around in the locker room and we think like, okay, you know, maybe it could be this person. Maybe it could be this. Who’s a really cool surprise that it could be this year? Who’s kind of in the realm of possibility. She was not even in the realm of possibility and that’s what makes it so cool. The fact that us as a locker room and a roster was surprised, I can only imagine how surprised the fans were. What an amazing surprise for the fans to get.”

On her first year back in WWE: “I’ve had a really, really awesome year. I feel like from last year’s Royal Rumble to this year’s Royal Rumble, I don’t think I could have written a better script of what this year could have brought me. It’s just been so awesome and full of surprises that I just didn’t even know existed. Now this year, I finally have my green card so I’m able to travel with WWE internationally. I feel like even more good stuff is coming my way.”

Green on her goals for WrestleMania: “Now that they’re with the Kabuki Warriors, I’m gonna throw it out there that this could be the perfect little reunion because when Piper and I lived together, we were wrestling in Japan. We were wrestling Kairi. We weren’t wrestling Asuka, but we were wrestling the next best thing, IYO. So I feel like that could be a perfect callback to everything we’ve ever gone through in this wrestling world. I’m not gonna say that I want a singles match because right now in my career, I don’t know if that’s the type of wrestler I am. I am deep in this tag team division and I’m proud of it. I feel like I’ve really, really helped build this tag division this year, so I kind of want to see that through.”

On teaming with Piper Niven: “I knew the dynamic of Piper and I moving forward was going to be something fun. I didn’t know how we were going to make it work. I didn’t know what this dichotomy of our characters was going to end up being, but I knew we were going to make it work because on a personal level, we like each other. We met in 2015 or 16. We lived together in Japan. We wrestled for Stardom. So now, I mean, what a full circle moment for both of us to be on WWE TV on RAW and being tag partners. We just never thought that that could have happened, but I really think that we mesh so well.”