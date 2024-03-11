Chelsea Green On Her Friendship With Maxxine Dupri, Prefers to Travel With Her Over Matt Cardona

Chelsea Green is a close friend of Maxxine Dupri’s, and she recently talked about their relationship and more. Green spoke with Joe Vulpis on the Lightweights Podcast and weighed in on her friendship with the American Alpha member; you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On her friendship with Dupri: “First of all, we totally have the same mentality, schedule, lifestyle, all of it. Which is really rare to find because all my other girlfriends, like my best friends Deonna [Purrazzo], she works for AEW, she goes to sleep really late, she wakes up really late. I can’t. I just cannot. We have totally different schedules. She’s pretty good at going with the flow with me, but [Maxxine] is like, let’s go to sleep as early as possible. She eats healthy with me, all the things we just mesh on.”

On preferring to travel with Dupri over Cardona: Actually, and I’ve told my husband this, so this isn’t gonna surprise him, I prefer traveling with Maxxine over my husband. Because we align way more than my husband and I do, like way more. Also, I really, really hate the fact that Matt and I get on a plane and I have to sit in the middle seat. I hate that. [With Maxxine], it depends. We just are like, ‘Do you want it?’ We’ll switch. We’re friends.. He always wants to sit in the window. [He’s] huge. Huge, and I have to sit there like a little squished sardine right in the middle. It’s awful. [laughs[”