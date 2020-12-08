Chelsea Green On Her Goals When She Returns From Injury, Why All In Match Was Her Favorite Moment In Wrestling

In a recent interview with AJ Awesome, Chelsea Green discussed her goals when she returns from injury, her favorite match thus far in her career, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Chelsea Green on how she got into wrestling: “I actually wasn’t a diehard wrestling fan my whole life like most of my girl friends were. I fell into it in college – I was watching RAW while I was supposed to be doing homework, and Nikki Bella was on TV. I fell in love with her and the match and everything about it. The next week I was training with Lance Storm.”

On her favorite match thus far in her career: “I would say my favorite match was All In, and it was because Britt [Baker] was in it. She’s one of my best friends. I had already wrestled Tessa [Blanchard] so many times, so we knew how each other kind of worked. And then Madison Rayne was someone that helped me get to Impact, so that was really cool that she was in that match. It was kind of a full-circle moment, and not only that, but the crowd was amazing. We got a standing ovation, so that was the best moment for me when I hit the Canadian Destroyer on Tessa and then everybody stood up and was cheering. I got to spend like three seconds listening to it. It was my favorite moment ever so far. ”

On her favorite wrestling persona: “The Hot Mess will always be my favorite. The Hot Mess can be a couple of different things, so I feel like I could bring it back and tweak it a little bit. It doesn’t have to be a crazy bride. It could just be a crazy woman. That’s my favorite.”

On her goals when she returns from injury: “One goal would be to just stay healthy, for sure, and try not to get hurt again. Really, I just want to have a positive and impactful debut. And I hope it’s in front of people, but if it’s not, that’s just the way the world is going right now and that’s OK. I just want to focus on getting back, debuting, and then we’ll go from there.”

