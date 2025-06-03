Chelsea Green Runs Down List Of Injuries She’s Suffered During Career

Chelsea Green is currently recovering from a broken nose, and she recently gave a list of the many injuries she’s suffered during her wrestling career. Green was a guest on Limpin Ain’t Easy and during the conversation she spoke about how many different injuries she’s had from the ring.

“I have broken my nose and cheekbones in training…It sounds worse than it is,” Green said (per Wrestling Inc). “I broke my collarbone on live TV in India… I ended up getting surgery in India…You can barely tell, even with the scar on me, that I’d broken my collarbone.”

She continued, “So I have already dealt with those kinds of ups and downs in wrestling. But obviously the first break, my broken arm, in WWE, was on live TV at Full Sail during an NXT and I would say, out of the three broken arms I had in WWE, that was the hardest one. My first one.”

Green suffered her latest broken nose during her match at Saturday Night’s Main Event last month.