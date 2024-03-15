wrestling / News
WWE News: Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona Attend Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Premiere, Randy Orton & Rhea Ripley Set For WWE World
– Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona attended the premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on Thursday. The latest film in the franchise premiered in New York City and Green and Cardona both posted to Twitter from the screening.
Green wrote:
“#Ghostbusters premiere for this weeks date night”
Cardona added:
“I went to the #Ghostbusters premier with my hot wife tonight. What did you do?
@ghostbusters @ImChelseaGreen”
– WWE announced that Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton will be at the WWE World fan experience in Philadelphia over WrestleMania weekend, as you can see below:
JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE Women’s World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE and “The Viper” @RandyOrton are coming to #WWEWorld in Philadelphia. VIP Superstar Add-On Tickets for both Superstars go on-sale tomorrow at 12pm ET.
TICKETS: https://t.co/UK82fJ6iyb pic.twitter.com/U3ujkclY89
— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2024
