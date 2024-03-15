WWE News: Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona Attend Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Premiere, Randy Orton & Rhea Ripley Set For WWE World

– Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona attended the premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on Thursday. The latest film in the franchise premiered in New York City and Green and Cardona both posted to Twitter from the screening.

Green wrote:

“#Ghostbusters premiere for this weeks date night”

Cardona added:

“I went to the #Ghostbusters premier with my hot wife tonight. What did you do? @ghostbusters @ImChelseaGreen”

– WWE announced that Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton will be at the WWE World fan experience in Philadelphia over WrestleMania weekend, as you can see below: