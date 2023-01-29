– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.

Following her return tonight at the Royal Rumble, Figures Collections Toys LLC has announced a new officially licensed Chelsae Green 4.5″ scale action figure. The new figure will be available later this March at the FC Toys website. Here’s the full announcement: