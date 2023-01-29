wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced
– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
Following her return tonight at the Royal Rumble, Figures Collections Toys LLC has announced a new officially licensed Chelsae Green 4.5″ scale action figure. The new figure will be available later this March at the FC Toys website. Here’s the full announcement:
Let’s Rumble! CHELSEA GREEN has joined FC Toys officially licensed Wrestle-Something Wrestlers! Available for pre-order now at shop.figurecollections.com! Chelsea Green’s 4.5″ scale action figure is expected to be in stock by late March!
Wrestle-Something Wrestlers debuts in 2023 celebrating wrestling stars of past and present! Chelsea Green is joined by The Headbangers Mosh & Thrasher, Colt Cabana, Effy, and Mike Chioda! WSW Figures will be in the 4.5″ scale. Pre-Order Information on other figures coming soon to Figure Collections social media channels below.
FC Toys (Figure Collections Toys LLC) is an independently owned and operated company with two lines of action figures. Wrestle-Something Wrestlers 4.5″ figures joins FC Toys lineup alongside 6″ Bone Crushing Wrestlers featuring Ultimo Dragon & Sonny Onoo, Bryan Clark, The Blue Meanie, Duane Gill, and Glacier. FC Toys also provides video content, and action figure collection management via ‘Figure Collections’ app on the Apple Store.
More Trending Stories
- Kofi Kingston Confirms He Was Supposed To Be In 2022 Royal Rumble Longer Than He Was
- Backstage Notes on NXT Superstars Brought in For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
- Update on Which Women Will Not Be in WWE Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)