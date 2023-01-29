– Rhea Ripley is this year’s women’s Royal Rumble winner. Ripley was not only the winner, but set many records tonight, becoming the first women to enter in at No. 1 and win the whole Rumble match. Ripley and Liv Morgan entered as No. 1 and No. 2, and they lasted the entire match. They set the record for the most time set by any woman in a Rumble match.

The final three participants were Ripley, Asuka, and Liv Morgan. As Asuka and Liv Morgan battled on the apron, Morgan was hit by the Mist by Asuka, but then Ripley eliminated Asuka. Morgan made one last attempt and despite being blinded by Asuka, but Ripley managed to hang onto the ropes. She then lifted her legs and managed to land a head-scissors on Morgan to eliminate her and win the match.

Rhea Ripley is now allowed to face a women’s champion of her choice at WrestleMania 39. The event is slated for later this April in Inglewood, California.

This year’s women’s Rumble also saw the returns of Piper Niven [formerly Doudrop], Chelsea Green, and Nia Jax. Jax entered in at No. 30, but multiple women teamed up to throw her out. Green had the fastest elimination in the women’s Rumble of all time. Elsewhere, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool made a surprise appearance in the Rumble. She was shown in the crowd with her family earlier in the night. She entered from the crowd for her participation in the match.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event is still ongoing. You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here. You can view some clips and images of the women’s Rumble match from tonight’s show below:

