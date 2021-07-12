Chelsea Green Makes ROH Debut at Best in the World, Women’s Title Tournament Brackets Revealed

Chelsea Green is part of the Ring of Honor women’s division, making her debut at Best in the World. Green, who was released from WWE in April, made her debut on tonight’s PPV. Green noted that she is not yet cleared to compete as she’s still recovering from her broken arm but will be good to go by the time of her first-round tournament match which is against Mandy Leon.

ROH announced the full bracket for the tournament at the PPV, and the first round is:

* Sumie Sakai vs. Rok-C

* Chelsea Green vs. Mandy Leon

* Max the Impaler vs. Holidead

* Alize vs. Alexa Gracia

* Mazzerati vs. Nicole Savoy

* Allysin Kay (Sienna) vs. Willow Nightingale

* Marti Belle vs. Trish Adora

Angelina Love has a first-round bye and will face the winner of Max vs. Holidead in the second round. The tournament starts on July 30th and will culminate in a new champion being crowned at Death Before Dishonor in September.