wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Makes ROH Debut at Best in the World, Women’s Title Tournament Brackets Revealed
Chelsea Green is part of the Ring of Honor women’s division, making her debut at Best in the World. Green, who was released from WWE in April, made her debut on tonight’s PPV. Green noted that she is not yet cleared to compete as she’s still recovering from her broken arm but will be good to go by the time of her first-round tournament match which is against Mandy Leon.
ROH announced the full bracket for the tournament at the PPV, and the first round is:
* Sumie Sakai vs. Rok-C
* Chelsea Green vs. Mandy Leon
* Max the Impaler vs. Holidead
* Alize vs. Alexa Gracia
* Mazzerati vs. Nicole Savoy
* Allysin Kay (Sienna) vs. Willow Nightingale
* Marti Belle vs. Trish Adora
Angelina Love has a first-round bye and will face the winner of Max vs. Holidead in the second round. The tournament starts on July 30th and will culminate in a new champion being crowned at Death Before Dishonor in September.
@WrestlingInc Chelsea Green debuts in ROH at #ROHBITW! Says she deserves to be ROH Women’s Champion and will bring ROH to the forefront of Women’s wrestling! @ImChelseaGreen pic.twitter.com/PgB32T7NPY
— Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) July 12, 2021
THE HOT MESS! @ImChelseaGreen #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/9MnDiIqVUC
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) July 12, 2021
Let’s go @ImChelseaGreen!!! #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/7p7wFTV6wY
— Karnage (@KgSmith312) July 12, 2021
THE BRACKETS ARE IN!
ONE SPOT REMAINS… #ROHWD#ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/xIHplqkVWF
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2021
Who is your pick to win the @ringofhonor Women's Championship?#ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/Kx8ifPHRow
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Wishing He’d Had Long Feud With The Undertaker In WWE, His Favorite Tag Team Partner In His Career
- Kevin Nash On His Pick For One Of nWo’s Most Important Moments, His Favorite Memories With The Faction
- Naomi Deletes Twitter After Fans Blame Her For Jimmy Uso’s DUI, Fellow WWE Stars React
- Rumor Killer On Opponent of Deonna Purrazzo At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary