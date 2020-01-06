CHIKARA and The Wrestle Factory Cut Ties With Rory Gulak For ‘Misconduct’

Both CHIKARA and The Wrestle Factory have announced that they are cutting ties with Rory Gulak due to ‘misconduct.’ It’s unknown what the specific allegations are, but it seems it was enough for both promotions to end the relationship. Gulak was one of the trainers at the Wrestle Factory and has been with CHIKARA since 2017. His profile was removed from Wrestle Factory’s website. While it can still be found at CHIKARA’s website, he’s not listed on the roster page and his photo was removed.

The statement reads: “Last week, both CHIKARA, Inc. and The Wrestle Factory, LLC severed ties with Rory Gulak

We take allegations of misconduct very seriously.

In accordance with this, we cooperate completely and transparently with all law enforcement agencies. Our priority is and always will be the safety of our fans, cast and crew.