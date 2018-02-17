CHIKARA National Pro Wrestling Day 2018 Results 2.17.18: Oleg the Usurper Wins by DQ in Headliner

– CHIKARA held its National Pro Wrestling Day 2018 event today at the CHIKARA Wrestle Factory. In the main event, Oleg the Usurper beat Juan Francisco de Coronado by disqualification. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Joshua Higham and PWInsider.

CHIKARA continued the yearly tradition of a free wrestling event while raising money for Unidos, supporting hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Tag World Grand Prix Qualfiying Match: Cornelius Crummels and Sonny Defarge defeated Beach Bums (TJ Crawford and Freddy Flamingo IV)

This match included a game of limbo using Crummels as the bar. Defarge cheated and had his partner suplexed into him for his troubles. Crummels and Defarge won with their super tandem monkey flip. This was the Beach Bums’ Chikara debut after impressing at a seminar at Excellence Pro Wrestling, as Bryce Remsburg mentioned on commentary. As this was a qualifier for the TWGP tournament, no points were on the line.

We go to the Interview Station where Scott Holladay is interviewing Travis Huckabee, proud of his two points and showing the veterans in the back that the rookies are not soft. Rory Gulak took exception, and they headed to the ring for an impromptu match.

Rory Gulak defeated Travis Huckabee

They traded hold for hold until Gulak began to use strikes. Huckabee attempted the stretch muffler multiple times, but Gulak was able to escape and lock in a dragon sleeper. Huckabee finally tapped when Gulak really wrenched in deep.

Officer Warren Barksdale defeated Clothesline Curtis (a guy in a non-descript mask and gear)

Standard squash with Barksdale winning with the Book Him.

Blank, the former Race Jaxon, came out with another person under a drape, whom he called his new creation from his Nouveau Aesthetic: Ursa Minor in the Night Sky.

Ursa Minor in the Night Sky defeated Proletariat Boar of Moldova

Ursa Minor got the early advantage, but Boar was able to counter with his power and experience. Boar attempted a Gore, but got distracted by Blank. Ursa Minor used the distraction to hit a knee to the face and grab the shocker win.

Tag World Grand Prix Qualifying Match: Janelope (Penelope Ford and Joey Janela) defeated Xyberhawx 2000 (Sylverhawk and Razerhawk)

The Bad Boy and Bad Girl used their underhanded tactics to keep Razerhawk from his partner, including trying to mess with his mask. Janela got the pin on Razerhawk after the Janelope Device. This was Penelope Ford and Joey Janela’s debut in CHIKARA.

Scott Holladay is at the Interview Station with Blank. Blank said that he would unveil his next creation at the Hour of Power next week.

Submission Match: Ophidian defeated Frightmare.

Ophidian attempted multiple versions of the cobra clutch, before focusing on Frightmare’s left arm. Frightmare’s strategy, as noted by Sidney Bakabella, was to just beat Ophidian into submission. Ophidian took a page from 17’s playbook, snapping Frightmare’s arm, before getting the submission win with the cobra clutch death grip.

Scott Holladay is back in Interview Station with a debuting Green Ant II, who will debut at the next Hour of Power against Hermit Crab.

We go to intermission, where the stream shows Crummels and Defarge defeating The Carnies from Deep Breath in Chicago last fall.

We return from intermission with a Magic Move Match. If the wrestlers hit a randomly chosen move, the fans in attendance get a prize. A baby chose from the tumbler, and we got a vertical suplex.

Creatures of the Deep (Oceanea, Merlok, Cajun Crawdad, and Hermit Crab) defeated The Throwbacks, Hype Rockwell, and Fire Ant

Oceanea continued to flaunt her attitude and power over her new charges. Hype Rockwell hit the vertical suplex to get everyone a prize, but Oceanea was able to counter the Hyperwheel to lock in the Reel Catch on Rockwell to get the win.

Young Lions Cup: The Whisper (with Snow Troll) defeated Tony Deppen

Tony Deppen, making his CHIKARA debut, is representing GCW in New Jersey. The Whisper won with a new finisher, which looked like a vertebreaker/death valley driver hybrid. This was his last defense before the next Young Lions Cup tournament in March.

Scott Holladay is back in Interview Station with Ophidian, who said he took the place of 17 to save Chikara, but was then attacked by Fire Ant out of nowhere. Has Fire Ant turned heel for the first time or was that attack truly justified?

Campeonatos de Parejas: The Closers defeated Los Ice Creams in two straight falls

Los Ice Creams’ strategy since winning the Campeonatos last year has been to interfere in matches and not let anyone receive their third point, so this is their first defense. Rick Roland very quickly got the first fall with a massive press slam. In a brief glimmer of offense, El Hijo attempted a Cold Stone Stunner but got completely halted by Sloan Caprice, before both Ice Creams fell to the Deal Breaker.

Chikara Grand Championship: Oleg the Usurper defeated Juan Francisco de Coronado by disqualification (de Coronado retains the Grand Championship in his tenth defense)

Oleg went for the hot start with multiple power moves in quick succession. JFdC was able to counter out of the Off with Your Head and hit three suicide dives to gain the advantage. de Coronado went to grab the flag as a weapon, but Bryce tossed it out. de Coronado tried next for powder, but Oleg kicked it into de Coronado’s face. Oleg hit a chokeslam, but Kobald pulled Bryce out of the ring before he counted three. Kobald then hit Oleg with a pipe to give the disqualification win to Oleg. Hallowicked came out with Kobald, and Frightmare attacked Oleg to close the event.

Notes: Mike Quackenbush, Bryce Remsburg, Icarus, Sidney Bakabella, Scott Holladay, and Dasher Hatfield rotated on commentary. Bryce Remsburg and two young referees (one male, one female) rotated the in-ring officiating. Gran Akuma was supposed to face Rory Gulak, but he retired unexpectedly last night due to “injuries that have piled up.” All the best to Akuma in his post-wrestling life.