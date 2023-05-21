wrestling / News
Chris Brookes Wins Finals of King of DDT 2023 Tournament
– At today’s DDT Pro Wrestling Kind of DD 2023 Final, Chris Brookes beat Kazusada Higuchi in the finals of the King of DDT 2023 tournament. Brookes also beat Jun Akiyama in the semifinals earlier in the night.
Chris Brookes stated on the victory, “I never expected this to ever happen to me. If you have a dream, chase it. HARASHIMA, Takagi, Akiyama, Higuchi, thank you all for pushing me here today. To those cheering for me, I’ll keep doing my best so please continue your support. #ddtpro”
The event was held earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. It streamed live on Wrestle Universe. You can view some clips and images from the event below:
Respect to both men for an absolutely amazing main event!#KINGofDDT #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/5YwhU3XxSV
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) May 21, 2023
AND YOUR KING OF DDT 2023 WINNER….
Chris Brookes!@OBEYBrookes #KINGofDDT #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/rrPr2BYyRf
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) May 21, 2023
自分の人生でこんなことが実現できるとは思ってもみませんでした。夢があるのなら、それを追いかけましょう。
HARASHIMAさん、高木さん、秋山さん、樋口さん。背中を押してくれてありがとうございます。
名前を呼んでくれた皆さん、これからも頑張りますのでよろしくお願いします。#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/INj9Uh8NmW
— Chris Brookes クリス・ブルックス (@OBEYBrookes) May 21, 2023
Chris: I never expected this to ever happen to me. If you have a dream, chase it.
HARASHIMA, Takagi, Akiyama, Higuchi, thank you all for pushing me here today.
To those cheering for me, I'll keep doing my best so please continue your support.#ddtpro https://t.co/yQP6B6Oawn
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) May 21, 2023
5.21 Korakuen Comments📢
Chris: It's been 4 years since I came to Japan and DDT. I'm so glad that I finally won. Next time, I'll win the KO-D Openweight Championship belt. Higuchi's been like a locker room leader in DDT. There's not enough good things I can say about him. On… pic.twitter.com/Fg97nnvVvM
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) May 21, 2023
