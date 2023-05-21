Chris Brookes Wins Finals of King of DDT 2023 Tournament

– At today’s DDT Pro Wrestling Kind of DD 2023 Final, Chris Brookes beat Kazusada Higuchi in the finals of the King of DDT 2023 tournament. Brookes also beat Jun Akiyama in the semifinals earlier in the night.

Chris Brookes stated on the victory, “I never expected this to ever happen to me. If you have a dream, chase it. HARASHIMA, Takagi, Akiyama, Higuchi, thank you all for pushing me here today. To those cheering for me, I’ll keep doing my best so please continue your support. #ddtpro”

