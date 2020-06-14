Chris DeJoseph Issues First Public Comments Since WWE Firing

As we’ve previously reported, Chris DeJoseph was fired from his position as the lead writer of Smackdown, allegedly due to remarks he made during a staff meeting. After last night’s episode of Smackdown, DeJoseph issued his first comments since his release.

He wrote: “Totally dodged a bullet. #Raw #SmackDownOnFox. After ten years away wasn’t really into giving my life to the unpredictable whims of one person. But I believe in @bruceprichard and his vision.”