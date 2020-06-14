wrestling / News
Chris DeJoseph Issues First Public Comments Since WWE Firing
June 13, 2020 | Posted by
As we’ve previously reported, Chris DeJoseph was fired from his position as the lead writer of Smackdown, allegedly due to remarks he made during a staff meeting. After last night’s episode of Smackdown, DeJoseph issued his first comments since his release.
He wrote: “Totally dodged a bullet. #Raw #SmackDownOnFox. After ten years away wasn’t really into giving my life to the unpredictable whims of one person. But I believe in @bruceprichard and his vision.”
