More On Release of Smackdown Writer Chris DeJoseph

June 2, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
PWInsider reports that Smackdown lead writer Chris DeJoseph was indeed let go last week because of reasons that seem to stem from his behavior at company meetings.

Earlier reports by SEScoops indicate that DeJoseph was let go by WWE after “inappropriate conduct and remarks” at a backstage meeting, and Dave Meltzer has said that DeJoseph’s release was “disciplinary” and that “something happened with Vince.”

