Chris Dickinson Reveals He Dislocated His Leg, Will Require Surgery

As we previously reported, Chris Dickinson suffered an injury at NJPW Battle in the Valley, and it was announced that he would miss today’s NJPW Strong tapings as a result. In a post on Twitter, Dickinson confirmed the injury, revealing that he dislocated his leg from his hip and will need surgery.

He wrote: “So I’m going to give everyone an update on my situation. First off I want to apologize to the fans of NJPW and the company for not being able to compete at the Riverside event and future scheduled STRONG events today.

That being said I dislocated my leg out of the rear of my hip socket and in the process experienced an acetabulum posterior wall fracture. I will say the process of dealing with the pain of this type of dislocation is unlike anything I have ever experienced in my lifetime.

It’s a clean break of one piece about the size of your thumb that needs to be reattached otherwise the femur can easily slip out of place. Hip injuries are generally way worse and I’m in good hands with highly experienced trauma surgeons that deal with way more extensive injuries brought on by car accidents, motorcycle accidents, etc.

I may be getting surgery today depending on a few other way worse automobile related accidents that came in but absolutely tomorrow if not.

My timeline I’ve been given for recovery is within the range of six months. My surgeon just said because of my background and athletic nature if I do everything right I can probably do it in five months. I give my word I will do my absolute best to return to the ring as fast as humanly possible.

Thank you NJPW. I am blessed to have the best company behind me as well as the best brothers that stuck by my side all night on Saturday. I am alone here 3000 miles from home but to get have that in such situation is the definition of respect and love.

I love you guys so much.