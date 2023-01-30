Writer Chris Dunn Explains Mechanics Behind WWE Brand Draft Process

The WWE draft is a sporadic event that always packs a few surprises for the fans, and former WWE writer Chris Dunn offered a quick peek behind the curtain in an interview with Behind Enemy Lines (per Wrestling Inc). Dunn explained that the draft isn’t a consistent thing, and shared some details on how it was handled by WWE creative during his time with the company. you can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

On how the brand draft was conducted during his tenure: “Every year I was there, it completely varied. It’s like those are the highest-level of conversations. Now, there have been ones where it’s been planned out months in advance. There have been ones that change even the day of. But usually, this is how you want to do it — you pick your top man and woman from each brand and then you pick their opponents for the year. Like, what are fresh matches? And kind of go from there.”

On the underlying purpose of the draft: “That’s kind of what you want to do, you want to build a brand around your big tentpoles like SummerSlam, Rumble, ‘Mania, and the draft process, but it varies consistently.”