Chris Harris Appears On Impact, Helps James Storm Beat Eric Young
America’s Most Wanted reunited on Impact, with Chris Harris returning and helping James Storm win in the main event. Harris made his first appearance in Impact since 2011 on tonight’s show, appearing first in a backstage segment to surprise his old AMW partner and then being at ringside to lend a hand in the main event.
At the end of the Storm vs. Eric Young match, the bout broke down into a brawl between Violent By Design and Storm’s allies of Jake Something and Chris Sabin. Young went for his mask, only to have Harris stop him. He took Young down and rolled him into the ring, allowing Storm to hit the superkick for the win. You can see clips from the segment and end of the match below:
Legendary southpaw @AMWwildcat sets up his old partner @JamesStormBrand for the Last Call once again.
