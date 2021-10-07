UPDATED: More on Chris Harris’ DUI Arrest

UPDATE: A new report has some additional details on Chris Harris’ arrest for an alleged DUI earlier this week. As noted earlier, Harris was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failure to produce an insurance card on Tuesday in Kenton Country, Kentucky and is set to appear in court on November 2nd at 9 AM ET.

According to Wrestling Inc, the WWE and Impact Wrestling alumnus was pulled over in Ludlow, Kentucky by the city’s police department and blew over the legal limit of 0.8, which put him in the legally impaired range.

Harris was booked at 10:05 PM ET on Tuesday night and released at 11:28 AM on Wednesday morning after he posted an unsecured bond of $2,500.

Harris is set to appear in court on November 2 at 9 AM.

Harris’ last match was in 2018, but he did appear for Impact back in March for James Storm’s 1000th match against Eric Young.