wrestling / News

Chris Harris Returns to Impact Wrestling

June 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Harris Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

TNA original Chris Harris made his return to Impact Wrestling on Thursday night’s show. On tonight’s show, Harris appeared in a backstage segment to protect Shark Boy from Eddie Edwards. You can see a clip from the segment below.

Harris is making his first appearance for Impact since he appeared in March of 2021 to celebrate James Storm’s 1000th match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Harris, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading