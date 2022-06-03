wrestling / News
Chris Harris Returns to Impact Wrestling
June 2, 2022 | Posted by
TNA original Chris Harris made his return to Impact Wrestling on Thursday night’s show. On tonight’s show, Harris appeared in a backstage segment to protect Shark Boy from Eddie Edwards. You can see a clip from the segment below.
Harris is making his first appearance for Impact since he appeared in March of 2021 to celebrate James Storm’s 1000th match.
.@SharkBoy24_7 and @AMWwildcat are back in the IMPACT Zone!
Shell Ya!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/jRJWnMpsm4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 3, 2022
