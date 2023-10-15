Chris Hero To Face Timothy Thatcher At WCP Show Next Month

Chris Hero is returning to the ring to battle Timothy Thatcher next month. Hero announced at West Coast Pro’s West Coast 5 this weekend that he was going to battle Thatcher at West Coast Pro Whiplash on November 17th.

This is Hero’s first match since the April 2nd, 2020 episode of NXT UK.

Chris Hero vs. Timothy Thatcher November 17th West Coast Pro pic.twitter.com/qRHFOfBbgQ — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 15, 2023