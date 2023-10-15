wrestling / News

Chris Hero To Face Timothy Thatcher At WCP Show Next Month

October 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Hero Image Credit: WWE, EVOLVE

Chris Hero is returning to the ring to battle Timothy Thatcher next month. Hero announced at West Coast Pro’s West Coast 5 this weekend that he was going to battle Thatcher at West Coast Pro Whiplash on November 17th.

This is Hero’s first match since the April 2nd, 2020 episode of NXT UK.

article topics :

Chris Hero, Timothy Thatcher, West Coast Pro, Jeremy Thomas

