– AEW star Chris Jericho appeared on Howie Mandel Does Stuff this week. During the show, Jericho was asked about the backstage incident that took place at AEW All Out involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite. Without getting too specific, Jericho discussed the event and what took place, indicating that “sometimes, guys just have to leave.” Below are some highlights:

Chris Jericho on dealing with backstage drama: “It happens, sure it does. But the thing is, though, if you’re cast in a movie and you hate your co-star, either you make it work, do your job, put on a great performance, and never talk to each other again, or you leave the project. It’s that simple. So, if there are people you have a problem with, which I’ve had over the years, not a lot, but this guy can rub me the wrong way, ‘He’s a f***ing ***hole,’ whatever, you still have to put on a good show.”

On the backstage drama that recently happened in AEW: “Sometimes you have fights in the locker room and that sort of thing. You know, it’s a big team. Sometimes guys get into fights, and sometimes guys just have the wrong attitude for how to make the team work. So, I mean, that’s how you have to look at it. And sometimes, guys just have to leave. It’s just the way it is.”

On the backstage incident at All Out: “There was a locker room fight that happened a couple months ago between a couple guys. Like I said, when these things happen, you have to deal with them. And ometimes, the way to deal with it is guys just have to not be there anymore, you know. There’s real-life drama. I used to get it when I first started working in Japan or Mexico. Guys would be mad, once again, ‘Who’s this foreign guy? This guy with long blond hair. Let’s go and beat him up in the ring. And then you got to fight them back, and they lay off of you.”

If using the above quotes, please credit Howie Mandel Does Stuff, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.