Chris Jericho Bails On Talk Is Jericho At Starrcast, Unhappy Fans Didn’t Thank Him For ‘Making AEW’
Chris Jericho is so unhappy that the fans didn’t thank him following his win over Kenny Omega at AEW Double or Nothing, he cancelled the scheduled live Talk Is Jericho at Starrcast today.
First, Jericho took to Instagram and posted a video where he gets upset listening to Cody’s post-show remarks where he talks about AEW being a revolution. He also tweeted: “Listening to all these pricks continually patting themselves on the back is really starting to piss me off. And I’m Still waiting for my thank you @AEWrestling …. @ All Elite Wrestling”
Then, Jericho then said in another video tweeted by FITE this morning that because the fans didn’t thank him after his win over Omega last night, he will not be appearing at his scheduled Starrcast appearance today. He said he didn’t want to be around the fans and that they didn’t deserve his appearance. He went as far as to call the fans “ungrateful sons of bitches” for not recognizing that he “made AEW.”
Listening to all these pricks continually patting themselves on the back is really starting to piss me off. And I’m Still waiting for my thank you @AEWrestling …. @ All Elite Wrestling https://t.co/2BYvyTPisR
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 26, 2019
☹️☹️Because @IAmJericho apperantly did not get the "thank you" he felt he deserved last night, he will NOT be doing the #TALKISJERICHO Podcast on #Starrcast today. With such behavior, it's unlikely he'll get any "thanks" from anyone soon. Best of luck Chris. pic.twitter.com/dZAcuZnooL
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 26, 2019
