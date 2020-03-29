Chris Jericho Reveals How He Encouraged Darby Allin to Use His Skateboarding in AEW, Allin on How He Was Initially Reluctant

– The New York Post recently spoke to Darby Allin and Chris Jericho, who talked about helping Darby Allin embrace his background as a skateboarder experience as part of his gimmick. Initially, Allin was reluctant to acknowledge his skateboarding background in AEW.

Skateboarding is a major passion and hobby for Allin, but he didn’t want to make it seem like he was using wrestling as a marketing gimmick. Allin commented on the subject, “I didn’t want to make it look like I was taking skateboarding and using that as like a marketing thing for wrestling.”

However, it was former AEW World champion Chris Jericho who advised Allin to use his skateboarding as part of his character in AEW. Jericho stated, “He didn’t want to ride the skateboard down I go, ‘No, you’re riding the f–king skateboard down every night.’” Allin then reportedly said his response to Jericho was, “Then I said, ‘S–t, I really actually skate, so I might as well actually use it.’ ”

Jericho also added on Darby Allin, “If you ask Darby who has been behind the scenes pulling the strings to make him a star, it’s Uncle Jericho.”

The article noted how Allin, who is also working on his own feature film, likes to come up with his own videos for AEW or character tweaks that he will push for in the promotion. Allin believes Jericho has taken note of his creative drive. He stated, “I feel like people like Chris sees that. They know that this kid wants it as opposed to someone who sits on their ass and waits to be told what to do. Half the time, I’m not told what to do and I just make a video. I’ll show up and be like, ‘Yo, put this on TV.’ It’s nice that way. He’s helped out a lot bringing that to the light of day.”

Allin added on the trajectory of his wrestling career, “It’s insane. I’m not taking anything for granted. That’s why I work as hard as I do and produce as much video as I do is because I want this to last as long as possible. I don’t want it to be a thing that ends tomorrow.”